A’s vs. Mariners game thread

Oakland is still trying to snap this tough seven-game skid. They can do that and avoid a sweep with a win tonight in the final game of the road trip. Let’s end it on a high note, please?
Sears is on the bump for the A’s tonight, and here’s Oakland’s lineup:
Series finale pic.twitter.com/kXGC43id6E— Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 25, 2023
And here’s who Sears and the club will be facing:
Let's eat. #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/IAYwuaPQPC— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 25, 2023
Let’s go A’s!
Loading comments...