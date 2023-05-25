 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A’s vs. Mariners game thread

Looking to avoid a sweep

MLB: Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros

Oakland is still trying to snap this tough seven-game skid. They can do that and avoid a sweep with a win tonight in the final game of the road trip. Let’s end it on a high note, please?

Sears is on the bump for the A’s tonight, and here’s Oakland’s lineup:

And here’s who Sears and the club will be facing:

Let’s go A’s!

