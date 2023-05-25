JP Sears gets the start as the A’s look to avoid sweep in Seattle

The Oakland Athletics will try to avoid a sweep and snap a seven-game losing streak in the process, when they wrap up a four-game series Thursday night against the Seattle Mariners. Oakland suffered a 6-1 loss Wednesday and has been outscored 20-5 over the first three games of the series.

JP Sears will make his 10th start for the A’s in Thursday’s finale. Oakland’s pitching staff hasn’t provided many rays of light in an otherwise dark season, but Sears has pitched well of late and at least given them a chance. He has a 3.57 ERA through four starts in May to go along with 24 strikeouts against just four walks. Sears overcame a rough first inning, but recovered allowing two runs over six innings against the Astros.

The Mariners will counter with right-hander Logan Gilbert, who comes into the game with a 3.81 ERA and a 2.68 FIP to go along with a 30.6% strikeout rate. Gilbert faced the A’s back on May 3 where he allowed three hits and two runs over six innings. He allowed four hits, two runs and struck out nine in six innings in his last start against the Braves.

The top four hitters in the A’s lineup were a combined 1-for-15 with five strikeouts in Wednesday’s loss. The team was just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left seven men on base, which has been a reoccurring theme of late. Esteury Ruiz saw his eight-game hitting streak come to an end, but picked up his 26th stolen base of the season. Aledmys Diaz had two hits in the loss and is 8-for-26 in eight games since returning from the injured list on May 14.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Thursday, May 25, 6:40 p.m. PDT

Location: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2