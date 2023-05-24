 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A’s vs. Mariners game thread

Austin Pruitt will be opening the game with Ken Waldichuk to follow.

By JToster
Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images

It’s game time and the A’s are putting Austin Pruitt on the mound to start/open the game. With Seattle fielding a righty-heavy lineup at the top, the A’s will look to eke some more advantages out of the 1st inning by saving southpaw Ken Waldichuk for the latter two-thirds of the Mariners lineup.

It looks like Rooker’s getting a night off with Ruiz DH’ing to allow Laureano, Brown, and Bleday to start in the outfield. Diaz is also spelling Allen at shortstop for tonight.

And here’s Seattle’s batting order:

