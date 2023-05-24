A’s vs. Mariners game thread

It’s game time and the A’s are putting Austin Pruitt on the mound to start/open the game. With Seattle fielding a righty-heavy lineup at the top, the A’s will look to eke some more advantages out of the 1st inning by saving southpaw Ken Waldichuk for the latter two-thirds of the Mariners lineup.

It looks like Rooker’s getting a night off with Ruiz DH’ing to allow Laureano, Brown, and Bleday to start in the outfield. Diaz is also spelling Allen at shortstop for tonight.

How we're lining up tonight pic.twitter.com/31gdSLCYJP — Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 24, 2023

And here’s Seattle’s batting order: