Ken Waldichuk, A’s look to snap six-game skid against Mariners

The Oakland Athletics will try to put an end to a six-game losing streak when they continue a four-game series Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners. The A’s dropped the series opener Monday 11-2 and then saw a 2-0 lead slip away in a 3-2 loss Tuesday.

Lefty Ken Waldichuk will get the start for Oakland Wednesday. He left his last start with a slight calf strain, but was able to complete a side session Monday and is back to start on turn. The season has been a struggle for Waldichuk who has a 6.85 ERA and a 7.28 FIP in 46 innings across nine starts. He allowed five hits and four runs (three earned) over five innings before exiting due to the calf issue in his last start against the Astros. Waldichuk walked five more in that outing and has now issued 16 free passes over 15 innings in his last three starts.

The Mariners will go with hard throwing rookie right-hander Bryce Miller, who made his major league debut against the A’s back on May 2. Miller struck out 10 that day while allowing two hits and one run over six innings. He allowed four hits, three runs and struck out four over 6 1/3 innings in his last outing against the Braves.

The A’s plated two first inning runs in Tuesday’s loss, but was then shut out the rest of the way by Seattle pitching. Esteury Ruiz extended his hitting streak to eight-straight games with a first inning single and swiped his 25th base of the season which leads the majors. Ramon Laureano brought him home with the first of his two hits. Oakland failed to record an extra-base hit in the game.

Tuesday’s loss dropped the A’s to 10-40 for the season which tied the 1932 Red Sox for the worst 50-game start in major league history.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, May 24, 6:40 p.m. PDT

Location: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2