Keith Law projects Virginia catcher Kyle Teel to the Athletics in first 2023 mock draft

Keith Law released his first mock draft of 2023 Wednesday morning and projects Virginia catcher Kyle Teel to the Oakland Athletics with the No. 6 pick. If that name sounds familiar to you, it is because MLB Pipeline’s Jonathan Mayo also projected Teel to the A’s in his latest mock draft offering last week. Here is what Law had to say about Teel and the A’s.

I know the A’s like Teel, and his teammate Jake Gelof as well, and a mock that just goes chalk, more or less, puts Teel here. Teel isn’t quite in the top tier of this draft, but he’s better than everyone else, he’s produced and he plays a premium position. I’m sure the A’s, who got the short end of the draft lottery stick, are hoping someone above them reaches, pushing one of the top five down.

Teel hit .414/.480/.668 with 23 doubles and 11 home runs in 252 plate appearances for Virginia in 2023. He is currently ranked as the 15th best prospect by Baseball America and MLB Pipeline.

The MLB Draft will be held July 9-11 during All-Star weekend in Seattle.