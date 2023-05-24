Elephant Rumblings: Checking in on rising prospects

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

Yesterday, Martin Gallegos at MLB.com reported on a handful of upward trending players in the A’s minor league system. I’ll share some choice tidbits here, but I recommend heading over to Gallegos’ newsletter for full details.

In Triple-A Las Vegas, Zack Gelof seems to be recovering well from his shoulder injury, hitting .283 with a .893 OPS through 30 games. A’s assistant general manager and director of player personnel Billy Owens stated that Gelof’s “plate discipline has taken a surge forward.”

Gallegos cites Lawrence Butler and Brett Harris as a pair of prospects to watch at Double-A Midland. After making a huge impression in Spring Training, Butler has sustained his success in Midland, batting .306 with a .844 OPS. Owens remarked on Butler’s “impressive combination of power, speed, and plate discipline.”

Meanwhile, Harris is “gaining deserved national notoriety” according to Owens, slashing .310/.430/.488 through 34 games. Owens also indicated that Harris’ “plus athleticism and coordination” make him a “very strong” defender, particularly at third base.

Daniel Susac and Henry Bolte are impressing in High-A Lansing. Susac, last year’s first-round pick, is delivering as hoped for on his power at the plate, with a .823 OPS through 35 games. Owens says that Susac “has a chance to be one of the better two-way catching prospects in MLB.”

At just 19, Bolte is “more than holding his own” in Lansing, hitting .274 through 23 games. Owens cited Bolte’s “enormous potential” and “patient approach.”

This should be a fun group to track as they work their way up to the bigs!

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Roster moves.

A’S RECENT MOVES: RHP Trevor May & OF Seth Brown off A’s IL, LHP Kyle Muller & IF Jordan Diaz to LV, LV RHP Miguel Romero released, OF Brayan Buelvas to LAN, IF Dereck Salom to STK, IF Robert Puason to ACL A’s, RHP Joelvis Del Rosario off LAN IL…https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) May 23, 2023

Two top ten rookies on the squad.

Two A’s make the @JustBB_Media top 10 rookie rankings pic.twitter.com/eyWYpx9PiJ — Clay Snowden (@clay_snowden2) May 23, 2023

The lowdown on a loose deal.

Lots floating around about the #nvleg @Athletics deal. Here's what we know:



From state:

- $180 million in transferable tax credits, 50% refundable

From Clark County

- $120 million in bonds (depending on interest rates)

- 30-year property tax exemption

- $25 million infastructure https://t.co/REq9KKbxym — Tabitha Mueller (@tabitha_mueller) May 23, 2023

Going nuts in Lansing.