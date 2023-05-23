A’s reinstate Trevor May from injured list, option Kyle Muller to Triple A

The Oakland Athletics announced a roster move prior to Tuesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners. The A’s reinstated reliever Trevor May from the injured list. To make room on the active roster, the team optioned Kyle Muller to Triple A.

May struggled to start the season allowing 10 hits and eight runs in six innings before going on the injured list with anxiety issues on April 19. May recently completed a rehab appearance with Las Vegas where he allowed four hits and two runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Muller was Oakland’s Opening Day starter and allowed just three earned runs combined over his first two starts (10 2/3 innings). Since then, he has allowed 39 runs in just 36 1/3 innings over his next eight starts. He has 19 walks and 25 strikeouts during that span. He has allowed at least five earned runs in four straight starts.