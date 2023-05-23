 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Athletics vs Mariners Game Thread

A’s hoping to take game two of the series tonight in Seattle

By FGPolito
/ new
A’s vs Mariners
Luis Medina gets the start tonight against the Mariners tonight in Seattle.
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The A’s take on the Mariners tonight in game two of the four game set at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Oakland hopes to get back into the win column after dropping game one last night bringing the current losing streak to five games.

The Athletics will send rookie right-hander Luis Medina to the mound against M’s lefty Marco Gonzales. Medina, 24, is 0-2 in his three starts in 2023 with a 6.88 ERA. Gonzales, a first-round draft selection out of basketball powerhouse Gonzaga University, is 3-1 with a 6.10 ERA in his 8 starts this season.

A’s manager Mark Kotsay will send this lineup out tonight:

Medina will face this starting lineup for the Mariners.

The first pitch will be 6:40 PM PDT.

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...