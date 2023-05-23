Athletics vs Mariners Game Thread

The A’s take on the Mariners tonight in game two of the four game set at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Oakland hopes to get back into the win column after dropping game one last night bringing the current losing streak to five games.

The Athletics will send rookie right-hander Luis Medina to the mound against M’s lefty Marco Gonzales. Medina, 24, is 0-2 in his three starts in 2023 with a 6.88 ERA. Gonzales, a first-round draft selection out of basketball powerhouse Gonzaga University, is 3-1 with a 6.10 ERA in his 8 starts this season.

A’s manager Mark Kotsay will send this lineup out tonight:

Medina will face this starting lineup for the Mariners.

Game ✌️ on a ✌️sday. pic.twitter.com/cOT61290E4 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 23, 2023

The first pitch will be 6:40 PM PDT.