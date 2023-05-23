Luis Medina gets the start as the A’s look to end five-game skid against Seattle

After another blowout loss Monday night, the Oakland Athletics will try to snap a five-game losing streak Tuesday night when they continue a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners. Rookie right-hander Luis Medina will make his fourth start of the season for Oakland while Seattle will go with left-hander Marco Gonzales.

Kyle Muller allowed five runs before anyone had time to blink Monday night in an 11-2 loss in the series opener. The bullpen didn’t provide any relief either while the offense managed just five hits and struck out 11 times.

Medina struggled in a spot start at the end of April, but has looked better since joining the rotation two weeks ago. He allowed three hits, two walks and three runs over six innings in his last start against the Diamondbacks. He finished with six strikeouts, but two of those three hits he allowed left the ballpark. Medina has allowed five homers over his first 17 innings.

Gonzales comes in struggling as well and is coming off his worst start of the season. He has a 6.10 ERA and a 4.72 FIP over 38 1/3 innings. Gonzales failed to make it out of the second inning in his last start where he allowed eight hits and eight runs in just 1 2/3 innings against the Red Sox. Gonzales has faced the A’s plenty in his career and has a 3.78 ERA in 109 2/3 career innings against Oakland.

Seth Brown returned from the injured list Monday and had two hits and drove in one of their two runs. Ryan Noda, Shea Langeliers and Esteury Ruiz accounted for the A’s other three hits. Ruiz’s single extended his hitting streak to seven-straight games. He’s hitting .322/.359/.471 with a 136 wRC+ in May.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, May 23, 6:40 p.m. PDT

Location: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2