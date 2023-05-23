Elephant Rumblings: Glen Kuiper not returning to A’s

Happy Tuesday, all.

Yesterday afternoon we learned that long-time A’s play-by-play announcer Glen Kuiper would not be returning to the A’s again this season or in the future.

“Following an internal review, the decision has been made for NBC Sports California to end its relationship with Glen Kuiper, effective immediately, the network said in a statement Monday. “We thank Glen for his dedication to Bay Area baseball over the years.”

It’s a sad end to someone most of us have listened to whenever watching A’s games on TV. When one of us looks back on some of our favorite games and pulls up a clip from it, we hear his voice in the background as we see some great and often memorable A’s plays.

Kuiper then released a statement late last night and expressed a lot of different emotions: gratitude, confusion, disappointment. Here, read it for yourself:

A statement from Glen Kuiper: pic.twitter.com/ko5glB0RNk — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) May 23, 2023

This all stems from an incident on May 5th that saw Kuiper uttered a racial slur on TV when talking about his visit to the Negro League Museum. He apoligized mid-game but that was the last time he would be in the booth announcing A’s games. It ended up being about two weeks before they made this call to not bring him back to the booth.

And so ends Kuiper’s two-decade career here. No matter how you feel, whether the team made the right call or not, this marks the end of an era for A’s fans. Have we not had enough of those recently? This year just continues to get worse seemingly by the day.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Might be coming off the IL soon…

Trevor May has joined the A's in Seattle. No official move yet to add him back to the active roster. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) May 23, 2023

With Jordan Diaz down, we may see Gelof soon:

Jordan Diaz decision came down to roster construction, per Kotsay: "He's shown improvement on defense. ...Still has improvement to make, being more aggressive on slow ground balls and double plays."



Said Diaz will split time at 3B and 2B and could play more 3B when he comes back — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) May 23, 2023

ICYMI:

On a day the A’s were supposed to close their financial gap in Las Vegas, the gap actually got bigger by $20 Million.



You can’t make this stuff up. https://t.co/daRJj6fwO0 — FirstQuarterLive (@1QLive) May 22, 2023

Maybe a rest wouldn’t hurt him?

Ken Waldichuk threw a side session today with no issues and will make his next scheduled start on Wednesday here in Seattle, per Kotsay. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) May 22, 2023

No comment: