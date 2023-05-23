 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Glen Kuiper not returning to A’s

MLB news roundup

By ConnorAshford
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Tuesday, all.

Yesterday afternoon we learned that long-time A’s play-by-play announcer Glen Kuiper would not be returning to the A’s again this season or in the future.

“Following an internal review, the decision has been made for NBC Sports California to end its relationship with Glen Kuiper, effective immediately, the network said in a statement Monday. “We thank Glen for his dedication to Bay Area baseball over the years.”

It’s a sad end to someone most of us have listened to whenever watching A’s games on TV. When one of us looks back on some of our favorite games and pulls up a clip from it, we hear his voice in the background as we see some great and often memorable A’s plays.

Kuiper then released a statement late last night and expressed a lot of different emotions: gratitude, confusion, disappointment. Here, read it for yourself:

This all stems from an incident on May 5th that saw Kuiper uttered a racial slur on TV when talking about his visit to the Negro League Museum. He apoligized mid-game but that was the last time he would be in the booth announcing A’s games. It ended up being about two weeks before they made this call to not bring him back to the booth.

And so ends Kuiper’s two-decade career here. No matter how you feel, whether the team made the right call or not, this marks the end of an era for A’s fans. Have we not had enough of those recently? This year just continues to get worse seemingly by the day.

