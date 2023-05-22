A’s vs. Mariners game thread

Oakland begins a new series tonight, traveling up to Seattle for the first time this season to take on the Mariners. It’ll be a 4-game series for the A’s.

Lefty Kyle Muller will try to outperform M’s ace Luis Castillo. It’s a tall task as Muller has struggled recently. That said, Seattle has started the season worse than most expected and their young stud Julio Rodriguez isn’t doing what he did last year. Muller can right the ship tonight with a quality start.

For the A’s, they’re putting the just-activated Seth Brown right into the cleanup hole. This is the lineup the club will march out in game one:

Fresh four from Seattle ️ pic.twitter.com/lMogE3djPm — Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 22, 2023

As for the Mariners, they’ll counter with this order:

Let’s break the losing streak!