Athletics reinstate Seth Brown from injured list, option Jordan Diaz

The Oakland Athletics announced a roster move prior to Monday’s series opener in Seattle. The A’s reinstated outfielder Seth Brown from the 10-day injured list and optioned infielder Jordan Diaz back to Las Vegas.

Brown has been on the injured list since April 10 with a strained left oblique. He completed a rehab stint with Las Vegas and Stockton appearing in four games while going 5-for-13 at the plate with three strikeouts. Brown was 6-for-30 with one homer in eight games prior to the injury.

Diaz was hitting .217/.250/.406 with four home runs in 24 games at the major league level. Three of those homers came in one game back on May 9 against the Yankees.