A’s need a good outing from Kyle Muller as they begin series in Seattle

The Oakland Athletics will continue their road trip Monday when they head to Seattle for a four-game series against the Mariners. Oakland was swept in three games by the Astros to begin the trip in Houston and have lost four straight overall. The Mariners completed a road trip Sunday with a 3-2 loss in Atlanta. They are 22-24 for the season and seven games back of the Rangers in the AL West standings.

Kyle Muller will make his 10th start of the season for the A’s in the opener and will be looking to turn things around after a rough start to May. Muller lasted just four innings while allowing eight hits and five runs in his last start against the Diamondbacks. He’s allowed 21 hits and 16 runs in 13 1/3 innings so far in May. He’s allowed a homer in seven straight starts.

Muller has proven to be very hittable after a solid start to the season. Perhaps most concerning for a guy that was billed as having a big arm, is the lack of strikeouts. Muller will enter Monday’s start with a 14.6% strikeout rate in 42 innings. He’s struck out 10 and walked six through three starts in May.

Seattle will counter with right-hander Luis Castillo who is coming off his worst start of the season. Castillow allowed six hits, seven runs (five earned) and surrendered a season-high three home runs in five innings in his last start in Boston. After allowing just seven runs over his first six starts, he has allowed 12 in his last three (17 innings). Castillo has allowed nine runs over 15 2/3 innings in three career starts against the A’s.

Oakland managed just four hits Sunday as Houston’s Framber Valdez tossed a complete game shutout in a 2-0 loss. Esteury Ruiz has the A’s lone extra-base hit with a double and extended his hitting streak to six-straight games. Ruiz is 10-for-26 with three doubles and six stolen bases over that stretch. He leads the majors with 24 stolen bases and has been caught just three times.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, May 22, 6:40 p.m. PDT

Location: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2