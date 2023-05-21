 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Athletics vs. Astros game thread

By Kris Willis
Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics will try to avoid a four-game losing streak Sunday when they wrap up a three-game set against the Houston Astros. James Kaprielian will get the start for the A’s while the Astros will go with left-hander Framber Valdez.

Brent Rooker will hit second and play left field Sunday for the A’s against the left-hander as Mark Kotsay stacks the lineup with right-handed hitters. Carlos Perez will catch with Shea Langeliers shifting over to DH.

Here is how the Astros will lineup for Sunday’s game:

