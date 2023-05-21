Elephant Rumblings: JP Sears shows resolve after tough first inning

The Oakland Athletics dropped their third straight game Sunday falling to the Houston Astros 3-2. Despite the loss, one of their young starters showed progress after a rough start to his afternoon. JP Sears needed 37 pitches to escape the first inning and did well to limit the damage to a 2-0 lead. He then went back out and blanked the Astros for the next five innings while retiring 16 of the final 17 batters that he faced.

“Obviously, not happy with how the game started,” Sears said of a first inning that saw him labor with 37 pitches. “Settled in. Just felt like I located my fastball pretty well the last five innings. I kept guys off the slider a little bit. Fastball played up good for me today. Just tried to fill up the zone after that long first inning and keep the team in the game. I felt like I did that.”

It has been a tough start to the season for just about all of Oakland’s pitching staff, but Sears has shown signs of promise throughout the darkness. Sunday’s game was the sixth time he has allowed three earned runs or less among his nine starts. More often than not, he has given the A’s a chance and is showing that he could be a building block for the future.

A’s Coverage

MLB News

Best of Twitter

Brent Rooker snapped an 0-for-10 stretch with two hits Saturday

Rooker gets the A's on the board pic.twitter.com/5WOzwoaaoF — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 20, 2023

Esteury Ruiz has four-straight multi-hit games.

More on JP Sears’ outing.

Sears battled back to find his groove after a long first inning



A's Postgame Live is airing right now on NBC Sports California and streaming here: https://t.co/6vtZ2ctLa9 pic.twitter.com/2TiSeqE0wf — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 20, 2023

Mark Kotsay on Sears’ outing

Mark Kotsay discusses Sears' composure and the recent strides of the A's starting pitchers pic.twitter.com/QU7e2Zp3PQ — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 20, 2023

Sears on how he was able to settle down after a rough first inning