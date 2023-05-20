A’s place Drew Rucinski on injured list, recall James Kaprielian

The Oakland Athletics announced Saturday that they have placed right-hander Drew Rucinski on the 15-day injured list with a stomach illness. James Kaprielian was recalled to take Rucinski’s spot on the active roster and will start Sunday’s series finale against the Astros in Houston.

This is Rucinski’s second stint on the injured list after beginning the season on the IL with a strained hamstring. He has struggled over his first four starts posting a 9.00 ERA and an 8.74 FIP in 18 innings. Rucinski has walked 14 hitters and has just six strikeouts for the season. His last outing came on May 15 where he allowed six hits, five walks and five runs in just 3 2/3 innings against the Diamondbacks.

Kaprielian began the season on the active roster, but struggled and was demoted to Triple A. He was recalled on May 13 to make a spot start where he allowed six hits and three runs over seven innings against the Rangers before returning to the minors. Kaprielian has appeared in seven games (four starts) at the major league level and has a 10.17 ERA and a 6.99 FIP in 23 innings.