A’s vs. Astros game thread

Here we go. It’s a matchup of two young pitchers in JP Sears vs Hunter Brown. One has had more success than the other in their first real shot in the bigs but anything can happen on any given day in this sport. That’s we we watch, right?

For Oakland, they’ll be trotting out these guys today:

Today's lineup vs. Houston - May 20, 2023 at Minute Maid Park pic.twitter.com/uV3BYRU0Yq — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) May 20, 2023

And for Houston: