MLB Pipeline projects Virginia catcher Kyle Teel to Oakland Athletics

The first quarter of the MLB season has been completed and the 2023 MLB Draft is right around the corner. MLB Pipeline’s Jonathan Mayo has released an updated projection of the first round and Virginia catcher Kyle Teel coming off the board at No. 6 to the Oakland Athletics.

6. Athletics: Kyle Teel, C, Virginia (No. 15)Some might see this as a stretch, and it might be. But in the Wild West after the top five, anything could happen and this isn’t far-fetched, with teams at this level not being afraid of taking a college hitter with an OPS of 1.133 (answering questions about the bat) while continuing to show he can catch for a long time.

Drafting a catcher might seem strange given that the team already has Shea Langeliers, Tyler Soderstrom and 2022 first round pick Daniel Susac in the organization. However, teams seldom look at it that way and there is a chance that Soderstrom eventually makes a position switch.

Baseball America has Teel ranked as the 15th best Draft prospect, so there is a chance that Mayo is right and this projection is a bit of a reach. Things will likely become more clear as we get closer to the Draft, but at No. 6, Oakland is going to have plenty of good options.