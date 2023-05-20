A’s look for 11th win in second game against Astros

The A’s are finally into double digits in the win column but it’s time to build on that. Oakland is set for an afternoon game in Houston for the second game of the weekend series.

They’ll be in need of more offense than yesterday when they managed 8 hits but only brought in one run. Even with the Astros looking more vulnerable than they have in years that’s not going to get the job done against the reigning World Series champs.

Those bats were mostly silent against yesterday’s starter Bielak but today they’ll face off against Houston’s young top prospect Hunter Brown. He’s finally been given a full time starting job for the Astros and has been making the most of it as he’s 4-1 with a 3.43 ERA through his first eight starts this year.

Going up against him will be the lefty JP Sears. He’s coming off one of his better starts this year when he tossed 5 1⁄ 3 innings of 2-run ball against the other Texas team his last time out. Sears had to fight for his rotation slot all the way into the last few days of spring training but he’s shown why the A’s targeted him at the trade deadline last year. There’s been the usual rookie struggles but we’ve seen flashes. And he’ll be getting a tough test today with a road start against the rival Astros.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday , May 120, 1:10 p.m. PDT

Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, KIQI 1010, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2