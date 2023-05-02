 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A’s place Aledmys Diaz on 10-day injured list, recall Nick Allen

A strained hamstring sidelines Diaz.

By Kris Willis
/ new
Cincinnati Reds v Oakland Athletics Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics announced Tuesday that they have placed infielder Aledmys Diaz on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring. The team recalled Nick Allen from Las Vegas to fill Diaz’s roster spot.

The move is retroactive to April 30. The team initially held off from making a roster move in hopes that Diaz would progress enough with two full days off, but that was apparently not the case. Diaz inked a two-year deal with Oakland during the offseason, but he has gotten off to a disappointing start hitting just .153/.226/.212 with a 30 wRC+ over his first 93 plate appearances.

Allen began the season on the major league roster, but was optioned after a 1-for-16 start at the plate. He has played better at Triple A where he was hitting .339/.435/.525 in 14 games.

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...