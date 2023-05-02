Mason Miller, A’s look for their first two-game winning streak against the Mariners

After a walk-off win Sunday, the Oakland Athletics will try to make it two-straight wins for the first time this season when they continue their homestand with a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners. Esteury Ruiz delivered a walk-off single to give the A’s a 5-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds Sunday at the Coliseum snapping a five-game losing streak.

Right-hander Mason Miller will make his third start of the season since his promotion in Tuesday’s series opener. Miller allowed four hits, two runs and struck out five in 4 1/3 innings in his major league debut against the Cubs. He was tagged for five hits and four runs in four runs against the Angels in his last start.

The Mariners haven’t officially announced their starter for Tuesday’s opener, but reports suggest that they will call up their No. 2 prospect Bryce Miller from Double A. Miller would occupy the rotation spot of Robbie Ray who will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing flexor surgery. Miller had a good showing during the spring, but he was off to a slow start at Double A where he has a 6.41 ERA and a 5.97 FIP in 19 2/3 innings.

A’s outfielder Brent Rooker was named as Player of the Week for the American League on Monday after going 10-for-24 with five home runs. Rooker hit his ninth home run of the season in Sunday’s win. He is hitting .353/.465/.779 with a 238 wRC+ overall.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, May 2, 6:40 p.m. PDT

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2, KIQI 1010