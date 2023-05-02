Elephant Rumblings: A’s ready for a better May

Happy Tuesday to you all, Athletics Nation!
April was tough but the calendar has turned and the A’s need to begin righting the ship. They will start that massive turnaround tonight at home against the division rival Seattle Mariners.
There were high expectations for Seattle coming into the year but they’ve fallen flat out of the gate to a 12-16 record. Not that Oakland can point there record out or anything. Still, the A’s aren’t the only ones struggling in the division right now, and Oakland could easily win their first series of the season against the Mariners. It’s a 3-game set so two ought to do it. The pitching order is going to go Mason Miller in the opener, JP Sears in the middle game, and Drew Rucinski in the finale. Essentially little to no major-league experience from that group but that’s why we love baseball. Anything can happen.
A’s Coverage:
- Ashford: 3 Things to watch in May
- Tatomer: A’s, Rooker finish April in high note
- Shea: Fear, loathing greet Fisher on A’s road from Oakland to Vegas
- Akers: A’s ballpark would likely be overseen by Stadium Authority
- Lozito: A’s fans are defending their image
- Poindexter: A’s reportedly turned down $1 offer for land in Vegas
MLB News & Interest:
- Zolecki: Phillies’ Harper set to return
- McDonald: Giants place Crawford, Yastrzemski on IL
- McDonald: Yankees places Aaron Judge on IL
- Franco: Astros place Jose Urquidy on IL
- Bowman: Braves’ Acuna day-to-day
- Reuters: Dodgers activate Miguel Rojas from IL
- Today in Baseball History
Best of Twitter:
:(
Matt Chapman comments on A's plans in Las Vegashttps://t.co/WwbLDY3wMK— Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) May 2, 2023
On the bright side…
Multiple Players of the Week in the A’s organization. https://t.co/wKpnHDdycg— Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) May 2, 2023
Oh cool, Miller v. Miller tomorrow night at the Coliseum:
Miller vs Miller in a battle of high-octane arms who both began the season in the Texas League. https://t.co/QZccoelmIL— Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) May 2, 2023
ICYMI:
IF Tyler Wade has cleared waivers & been outrighted to LV, RHP Micah Dallas to LV, OF Ramon Laureano & RHPs Drew Rucinski & Domingo Acevedo off A’s IL, RHPs Chad Smith & Luis Medina to LV, LHP Francisco Perez signed MiLB deal/sent to MID…https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy— Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) May 1, 2023
Lol Dallas:
Fixed it for ya @MLB pic.twitter.com/3IE9wMBukm— Dallas Braden (@DALLASBRADEN209) May 1, 2023
Loading comments...