Elephant Rumblings: A’s ready for a better May

MLB news roundup

By ConnorAshford
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Oakland Athletics Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Tuesday to you all, Athletics Nation!

April was tough but the calendar has turned and the A’s need to begin righting the ship. They will start that massive turnaround tonight at home against the division rival Seattle Mariners.

There were high expectations for Seattle coming into the year but they’ve fallen flat out of the gate to a 12-16 record. Not that Oakland can point there record out or anything. Still, the A’s aren’t the only ones struggling in the division right now, and Oakland could easily win their first series of the season against the Mariners. It’s a 3-game set so two ought to do it. The pitching order is going to go Mason Miller in the opener, JP Sears in the middle game, and Drew Rucinski in the finale. Essentially little to no major-league experience from that group but that’s why we love baseball. Anything can happen.

:(

On the bright side…

Oh cool, Miller v. Miller tomorrow night at the Coliseum:

Lol Dallas:

