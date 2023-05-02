Elephant Rumblings: A’s ready for a better May

Happy Tuesday to you all, Athletics Nation!

April was tough but the calendar has turned and the A’s need to begin righting the ship. They will start that massive turnaround tonight at home against the division rival Seattle Mariners.

There were high expectations for Seattle coming into the year but they’ve fallen flat out of the gate to a 12-16 record. Not that Oakland can point there record out or anything. Still, the A’s aren’t the only ones struggling in the division right now, and Oakland could easily win their first series of the season against the Mariners. It’s a 3-game set so two ought to do it. The pitching order is going to go Mason Miller in the opener, JP Sears in the middle game, and Drew Rucinski in the finale. Essentially little to no major-league experience from that group but that’s why we love baseball. Anything can happen.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

:(

Matt Chapman comments on A's plans in Las Vegashttps://t.co/WwbLDY3wMK — Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) May 2, 2023

On the bright side…

Multiple Players of the Week in the A’s organization. https://t.co/wKpnHDdycg — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) May 2, 2023

Oh cool, Miller v. Miller tomorrow night at the Coliseum:

Miller vs Miller in a battle of high-octane arms who both began the season in the Texas League. https://t.co/QZccoelmIL — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) May 2, 2023

ICYMI:

IF Tyler Wade has cleared waivers & been outrighted to LV, RHP Micah Dallas to LV, OF Ramon Laureano & RHPs Drew Rucinski & Domingo Acevedo off A’s IL, RHPs Chad Smith & Luis Medina to LV, LHP Francisco Perez signed MiLB deal/sent to MID…https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) May 1, 2023

Lol Dallas: