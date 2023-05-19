Athletics vs. Astros Game Thread

The Oakland Athletics head to Minute Maid Park in Houston tonight to open a three-game series against the reigning World Series Champion Houston Astros.

Lefty Ken Waldichuk will take the mound for the A’s while Houston righty Brandon Bielak will get the start for the Astros. Waldichuk (1-2, 7.02 ERA) is fresh off his no-decision last week against the Rangers while Bielak who has bounced back and forth between the big-league club and AAA affiliate Sugar Land Space Cowboys is 0-1 with a 3.29 ERA in his two major league starts.

Houston will welcome their All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve back from the Injured List. Tonight marks Altuve’s first start of the 2023 season.

Bielak will face an A’s lineup that looks like this tonight:

Waldichuk will face Altuve and the following Astros lineup:

The first pitch is at 5:10PM PST.