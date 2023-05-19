Oakland Mayor says city is open to deal if A’s re-engage

Oakland mayor Sheng Thao revealed Friday that the city is open to reopening discussions on Howard Terminal and adds that they “are very close to a deal” if the Athletics’ ownership re-engages. So far there has been no sign that it is on the horizon. The franchise turned its full focus on Las Vegas last month and the city broke off negotiations. Since then the Athletics have signed “binding agreements” for a stadium at two different Vegas locations, but there appears to be a gap between the public money that they are seeking and what Nevada lawmakers might be willing to provide.

"Howard Terminal, it's already entitled. And so I want the A's to stay here. If the owners called us back and say, 'let's get back to the table.' We are very close to a deal. If someone wants to buy the A's, and that happens, we are very close to a deal." @MayorShengThao pic.twitter.com/OKrVBDIIuI — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) May 18, 2023

Thao added that if someone is ready to buy the team, then Oakland would also be ready to make that deal.

“If someone wants to buy the A’s, and that happens, we are very close to a deal,” Thao said. “So I would say that we would be able to break ground as soon as possible in regards to the process after in having that deal, whatever that looks like. It could be two years.

The question lies is whether A’s ownership will be willing to double back to Oakland. Lawmakers have yet to introduce legislation to bring the team to Vegas yet, because of the gap in the public funds the team is requesting versus what they may be willing to provide.