A’s place Zach Jackson on injured list, designate Zach Neal for assignment

The Oakland Athletics announced Friday that they have placed reliever Zach Jackson on the 15-day injured list with a flexor tendon strain in his right elbow. The team also designated Zach Neal for assignment and added right-hander Luis Erceg to the active roster.

The injury to Jackson is a big blow as it takes away one of Oakland’s best bullpen pieces. He has appeared in 19 games this season while posting a 2.50 ERA and a 3.13 FIP in 18 innings.

The A’s acquired Erceg from the Brewers Thursday in exchange for cash considerations. He had a 6.45 ERA in 13 appearances for Milwaukee’s Triple A affiliate in Nashville. This will be his first stint on a major league roster.

Neal was promoted to the active roster on May 11 and was optioned back to Triple A Monday. He made two relief appearances where he allowed four hits and three runs in 3 1/3 innings.