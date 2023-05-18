Elephant Rumblings: A’s conduct poll asking Nevada residents about potential move

Welcome to Thursday, Athletics Nation!
Yesterday the results of a ‘poll’ were released to the public. The poll asked 700 Clark County (where Las Vegas is located) whether or not they support the A’s moving there. The results were about as expected: 61% of respondents expressed support for acquiring the team for their city while only 16% opposed the idea (14% were undecided).
There are a couple big caveats to that poll however: the poll was conducted before the announced change of stadium sight to the Tropicana Hotel. Would that change the poll drastically? Probably not.
The thing that honestly might have made a dent in support for the move is the omission of the use of taxpayer funds. That is a huge piece of information to leave out of something like this.
For example, The Nevada Independent ran their own poll similar to this one, but explicitly told respondents about the required use of taxpayers’ money. The results were much less shiny for John Fisher and co. as the public was much more split on the project after learning of that little tidbit.
The bottom line results aren’t encouraging for those of us who want the A’s to stay in Oakland but when you read between the lines it’s kind of clear that this was always going to be the result of the poll. Just ask Casey Pratt:
It's amazing. The Mellman Group somehow always manages to find the results the people that are paying them want to find.— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) May 17, 2023
And this poll was taken before the A's pivoted to the Tropicana so it's basically a moot point.
Same group did the EOSA polls. https://t.co/vjGrWZaqb2
Don’t put too much stock into this right now. It’s likely a piece of information that the A’s lobbyists are going to use to try and sway Nevada’s lawmakers to get on board with forking over public funds. Fingers crossed they stand their ground and refuse to pay for anything.
Best of Twitter:
Adding to the bullpen depth:
A’s have acquired RHP Lucas Erceg from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for cash considerations.— Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) May 18, 2023
Some stats on the new guy:
The A’s have acquired RHP Lucas Erceg from Milwaukee for cash. The converted infielder is 5-2 with a save and a 4.28 ERA in 46 games at the Triple-A level over 54 2/3 innings of work.— Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) May 18, 2023
Brownie could be a big boost to this team when he returns:
First AB for Brown: single to right at 108 MPH off the bat— Alex Jensen (@ajensen86) May 18, 2023
He’ll be up any day at this rate…
✅ First multihomer game of '23— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 17, 2023
✅ Career-high five runs scored
✅ Reaches base six times
Third-ranked #Athletics prospect Zack Gelof delivered a royal flush of production in Triple-A Las Vegas' 22-run eruption: https://t.co/sqDbspsSQQ pic.twitter.com/wB4SFlhTko
