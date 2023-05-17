Diamondbacks vs. Athletics game thread

The Oakland Athletics are back in action Wednesday where they will wrap up a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Luis Medina will get the start for the Athletics while right-hander Ryne Nelson.

Ryan Noda will move up to the second spot in the order Wednesday and will play first base. Brent Rooker is back in the third spot and will serve as the DH. JJ Bleday returns to the lineup and will play left field and hit cleanup. Tony Kemp gets the start at second base and is in the eighth slot in the order.

Today's lineup vs. Arizona - May 17, 2023, at the Oakland Coliseum pic.twitter.com/Ho6zUWTMIQ — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) May 17, 2023

For the Diamondbacks, Josh Rojas will start at second base in place of Ketel Marte in the series finale. Pain Smith is in as the DH and will bat sixth.