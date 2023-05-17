 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Nick Allen’s bat heating up

DanielTatomer
Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

“They call him Nicky Knocks!”

That’s what Dallas Braden keeps saying about A’s shortstop Nick Allen. I tend to roll my eyes when I hear this, but the way Allen has hit during the A’s current homestand, Braden’s moniker for the diminutive infielder might just stick.

Per Martin Gallegos at MLB.com, Nick’s surge at the plate is coming on the heels of a visit to the office of A’s manager Mark Kotsay. Few specifics were given on exactly what adjustments Allen made after what Kotsay described as a “good conversation ... about everything,” but apparently no changes were made in terms of swing mechanics.

Kotsay hinted that the focus has been on pitch recognition. At any rate, Allen’s recent results at the plate represent a huge improvement: after going 3-for-25 in his first 10 games since being called up from Vegas, Allen entered Tuesday’s game with a .429 average over his past four games.

Then, as if encouraged by Gallegos’ recognition of his improvement, Allen hit his first MLB dinger of 2023 in the third inning of yesterday’s game to tie it up with the Diamondbacks. He wound up with three hits last night and brought his batting average up to .217—it was at .105 entering last Friday’s game, in which Allen also put up three hits.

In the very next frame after his homer, Allen also reminded us that he is an elite defender at shortstop.

With glove and arm skills like that, even if he can hit just a bit, Allen will be a key contributor. But if Nicky knocks, he’ll be an All-Star.

