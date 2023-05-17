Elephant Rumblings: Nick Allen’s bat heating up

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

“They call him Nicky Knocks!”

That’s what Dallas Braden keeps saying about A’s shortstop Nick Allen. I tend to roll my eyes when I hear this, but the way Allen has hit during the A’s current homestand, Braden’s moniker for the diminutive infielder might just stick.

Per Martin Gallegos at MLB.com, Nick’s surge at the plate is coming on the heels of a visit to the office of A’s manager Mark Kotsay. Few specifics were given on exactly what adjustments Allen made after what Kotsay described as a “good conversation ... about everything,” but apparently no changes were made in terms of swing mechanics.

Kotsay hinted that the focus has been on pitch recognition. At any rate, Allen’s recent results at the plate represent a huge improvement: after going 3-for-25 in his first 10 games since being called up from Vegas, Allen entered Tuesday’s game with a .429 average over his past four games.

Then, as if encouraged by Gallegos’ recognition of his improvement, Allen hit his first MLB dinger of 2023 in the third inning of yesterday’s game to tie it up with the Diamondbacks. He wound up with three hits last night and brought his batting average up to .217—it was at .105 entering last Friday’s game, in which Allen also put up three hits.

"They call him Nicky Knocks" pic.twitter.com/Xz5YlFECfm — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 17, 2023

In the very next frame after his homer, Allen also reminded us that he is an elite defender at shortstop.

The Spin Cycle as made famous by the real slick Nick pic.twitter.com/aZXm6O7yKW — Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 17, 2023

With glove and arm skills like that, even if he can hit just a bit, Allen will be a key contributor. But if Nicky knocks, he’ll be an All-Star.

Roster moves.

A'S RECENT MOVES: RHP Trevor May to LV on rehab, RHP Norge Ruiz & LHP Garrett Williams to LV player development list, RHP Jorge Juan to MID, RHP Jake Garland & C Hansen Lopez to LAN, OF Pedro Pineda & C Cooper Uhl to STK… https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) May 16, 2023

Pitcher development notes.

In case you haven't noticed, Grant Holman, Jorge Juan & Colin Peluse have all been pitching well since moving to the bullpen. In other news, A's are hoping Gunnar Hoglund may be ready to join Stockton by end of the month. And Brady Feigl has been hitting 93-94 mph in AZ. — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) May 16, 2023

Some handsome hounds at yesterday’s Bark in the Park.

Tropicana plan “very preliminary” per Bally’s.

“Plans are in the very preliminary stages and not finalized for a ballpark.” https://t.co/bG2LcXzWEd pic.twitter.com/vY6Quaa6MY — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) May 16, 2023

A handout of some sort working its way through the NV legislature.

According to my colleagues in Carson City, NV, the hold up on the bill for the @Athletics stadium is working out the public's $395 million share of the financing, completing a transportation mobility study and figuring out parking. A draft is expected by Monday. pic.twitter.com/3jBlojK0lY — Michael Colbruno ☮️ (@MikeOpera) May 16, 2023

Kemp laments the silencing of the right field drums.

Tony Kemp (@tonykemp) is heartbroken by the changes to the Coliseum crowd thanks to what John Fisher and Dave Kaval have done to this organization. #Athletics #RootedInOakland #FisherOut pic.twitter.com/peeiwXugoc — Uprooted (@uprootedoakland) May 16, 2023

OK, Brah.