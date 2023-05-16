 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mason Miller has ‘mild’ UCL sprain

A’s rookie right-hander will be shut down for the foreseeable future.

By Kris Willis
MLB: MAY 07 Athletics at Royals Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Oakland Athletics’ rookie right-hander Mason Miller has been diagnosed with a mild UCL sprain according to a report by MLB.com’s Martin Gallegos. Miller will be shut down for the foreseeable future, but the A’s are hopeful that he will pitch again this season.

Miller began the season in the minors where he made one start at Double A and another at Triple A before making his major league debut on April 19. He put together a solid showing with a 3.38 ERA and a 3.12 FIP in 21 1/3 innings. Miller’s best start of the season came on May 2 when he held the Mariners hitless over seven innings while tying a season-high with six strikeouts.

The A’s have every reason to play it safe with Miller who showed that he belonged in the majors. There is no reason to rush him back for what is effectively a lost season already.

