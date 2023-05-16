Mason Miller has ‘mild’ UCL sprain

Oakland Athletics’ rookie right-hander Mason Miller has been diagnosed with a mild UCL sprain according to a report by MLB.com’s Martin Gallegos. Miller will be shut down for the foreseeable future, but the A’s are hopeful that he will pitch again this season.

Mason Miller has been diagnosed with a mild UCL sprain after a visit with Dr. Keith Meister. He will resume throwing when asymptomatic and A’s are hopeful he will pitch again this season. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) May 16, 2023

Miller began the season in the minors where he made one start at Double A and another at Triple A before making his major league debut on April 19. He put together a solid showing with a 3.38 ERA and a 3.12 FIP in 21 1/3 innings. Miller’s best start of the season came on May 2 when he held the Mariners hitless over seven innings while tying a season-high with six strikeouts.

The A’s have every reason to play it safe with Miller who showed that he belonged in the majors. There is no reason to rush him back for what is effectively a lost season already.