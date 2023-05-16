A’s vs. Dbacks game thread

The A’s are taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks for the second game of this 3-game series. Oakland rookie Kyle Muller is matching up against sophomore southpaw Tommy Henry. Both are low-strikeout pitchers so there’ll likely be a lot of action on the field today.

Facing a lefty, the A’s will be batting all righty today with Brent Rooker moving up to the 2-hole and Aledmys Diaz, frustratingly, batting third.

Here’s the lineup for the Dbacks: