A’s vs. Dbacks game thread

Oakland is looking to tie the series up with Kyle Muller on the mound.

By JToster
/ new
Arizona Diamondbacks v Oakland Athletics Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The A’s are taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks for the second game of this 3-game series. Oakland rookie Kyle Muller is matching up against sophomore southpaw Tommy Henry. Both are low-strikeout pitchers so there’ll likely be a lot of action on the field today.

Facing a lefty, the A’s will be batting all righty today with Brent Rooker moving up to the 2-hole and Aledmys Diaz, frustratingly, batting third.

Here’s the lineup for the Dbacks:

