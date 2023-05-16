Kyle Muller looks to bounce back as A’s continue series with Arizona

The Oakland Athletics are back in action Tuesday when they continue a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Oakland fell in Monday’s opener 5-2 as Drew Rucinski again failed to make it out of the fourth inning. Kyle Muller will take his turn for the A’s Tuesday while Arizona will go with young lefty Tommy Henry.

Oakland needs some length from Muller after the bullpen had to cover 5 1/3 innings in Monday’s loss. Muller was the A’s Opening Day starter and pitched well early, but it has been a painful ride of late. Muller lasted just four innings and allowed five hits, three walks and six runs in his last start against the Yankees. In two May starts, Muller has allowed 13 hits and 11 runs in 11 1/3 innings.

Henry will be making his fifth start for Arizona after joining the rotation in late April. He comes into Tuesday’s start with a 4.43 ERA and a 5.01 FIP in 22 1/3 innings. Henry has pitched better of late allowing four runs combined in his last two starts while logging at least six innings in both.

The A’s managed just four hits in Monday’s loss. Brent Rooker, J.J. Bleday, Shea Langeliers and Ramon Laureano combined were 0-for-15 with six strikeouts. Nick Allen led the way with two hits and is 6-for-14 over his last two games.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, May 16, 6:40 p.m. PDT

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, KIQI 1010, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2