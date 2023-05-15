 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Athletics vs. Diamondbacks Game Thread

Rucinski vs. Kelly in game one

By FGPolito
A’s slugger Brent Rooker.
A’s slugger Brent Rooker will bat his familiar third in Mark Kotsay’s lineup tonight against the Diamondbacks. Rook is currently tied for first in the American League in home runs (11) and leads the all of baseball in OPS with 1.070.
Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

On Monday, May 15, the Arizona Diamondbacks will visit the Oakland Coliseum and the homestanding A’s.

The A’s are now 9-33 and sit alone in the American League cellar with the worst record in the MLB, while the Diamondbacks are 23-18 and are just three games back of the NL West leading Dodgers.

In game one of the three-game set, their only time in 2023, the A’s will send righty Drew Rucinski to the mound to face the D-backs’ right-hander Merrill Kelly. Rucinski enters the game with an 0-3 record and an 8.15 ERA, while Kelly, after eight starts this season, is 3-3 with a 3.18 ERA.

Kelly will face a Mark Kotsay lineup that looks like this:

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo will send this lineup to face Drew Rucinski:

The first pitch is at 6:40 PM PST.

