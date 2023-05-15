Athletics vs. Diamondbacks Game Thread

On Monday, May 15, the Arizona Diamondbacks will visit the Oakland Coliseum and the homestanding A’s.

The A’s are now 9-33 and sit alone in the American League cellar with the worst record in the MLB, while the Diamondbacks are 23-18 and are just three games back of the NL West leading Dodgers.

In game one of the three-game set, their only time in 2023, the A’s will send righty Drew Rucinski to the mound to face the D-backs’ right-hander Merrill Kelly. Rucinski enters the game with an 0-3 record and an 8.15 ERA, while Kelly, after eight starts this season, is 3-3 with a 3.18 ERA.

The first pitch is at 6:40 PM PST.