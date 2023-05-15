A’s reinstate Adrian Martinez from injured list

The Oakland Athletics announced a roster move prior to Monday’s series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The A’s have reinstated right-hander Adrian Martinez from the 15-day injured list. Reliever Zach Neal was optioned to Triple A Las Vegas to clear a spot on the active roster.

Martinez was placed on the injured list with a strained elbow on April 24. He recently completed a rehab assignment with Las Vegas where he allowed seven hits and four runs in 3 1/3 innings, but reported no further issues with the elbow.

Martinez began the season in Oakland’s bullpen as a multi-inning relief option. He’s appeared in six games and has a 6.75 ERA and a 4.97 FIP in 17 1/3 innings this season.

Neal was added to the active roster last Thursday. He appeared in two games and allowed four hits and three runs in 3 1/3 innings.