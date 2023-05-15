Drew Rucinski, A’s continue homestand against Diamondbacks

After a sloppy effort in Sunday’s loss to the Texas Rangers, the Oakland Athletics will return to action Monday when they continue their homestand with a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. An eight-run eighth inning sent the A’s to an 11-3 loss Sunday. Oakland committed four errors in the game and spoiled a good start from JP Sears. The A’s have lost two-straight and seven of 10 overall.

The Diamondbacks come in playing well having won three straight. They are currently second in the NL West with a 23-18 record, three games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Drew Rucinski will make his fourth start of the season for Oakland in Monday’s opener. The A’s signed Rucinski this offseason in hopes that he could help stabilize a young rotation. Things haven’t exactly gone to plan. Rucinski’s start to the season was delayed by a strained hamstring and he has struggled since his debut. He will enter Monday’s game with an 8.16 ERA and a 7.28 FIP. He has nine walks and just six strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings.

The Diamondbacks will counter with right-hander Merrill Kelly who will make his ninth start of the season. Kelly has been an innings eater for Arizona logging at least five innings in seven of his eight starts this season. He allowed four hits and four runs over six innings in his last start against the Marlins. That was just the second time all season in which he had allowed more than three earned runs in a start.

The A’s activated Aledmys Diaz from the injured list Sunday and he finished with two hits in the loss to the Rangers. Shea Langeliers hit his seventh home run of the season and drove in all three runs for Oakland.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, May 15, 6:40 p.m. PDT

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2