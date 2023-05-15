Elephant Rumblings: Fujinami simplifies with aim to improve

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!
Shintaro Fujinami hasn’t delivered what the A’s were hoping for when they signed the 29-year-old Japan League veteran to a one-year, $3.25 million deal ahead of the 2023 season. Fuji has electric stuff, but he’s struggled with command throughout his career. He was a high-upside but risky signing that has so far produced worst-case results.
- Fujinami, 2023: 23 IP, 7.99 K/9, 7.99 BB/9, 12.17 ERA, 6.20 FIP
Fuji was moved to the bullpen after four starts that were mostly disastrous. He’s struggled in relief, as well, though his last two appearances were solid.
Per Matt Kawahara at the San Francisco Chronicle, the A’s are working with Fujinami towards a more simplified approach. One adjustment is for Fuji to focus on a smaller pitch repertoire, including his fastball, cutter, and splitter.
Fuji is doing more “shadow work,” throwing imaginary pitches to his interpreter with mindfulness of his body movements, concentrating on kinesthetic feel rather than body positioning. One desired result of these exercises is to avoid overthinking mechanics during games.
Both Fuji and pitching coach Scott Emerson agree that the MLB newcomer needs to get a feel for the zone and attack it. If Fuji throws strikes, his stuff should play well. Is Fuji’s success in the past week out of the bullpen an early sign that this simplified approach is paying off? Time will tell.
Best of Twitter:
A’s honor a brave survivor on Breast Cancer Awareness Day.
We're proud to have Antoinette Harris as our Honorary Bat Girl on Breast Cancer Awareness Day! ️— Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 14, 2023
In 1998, Antoinette was diagnosed with stage 3 invasive ductal carcinoma and underwent a mastectomy and multiple rounds of chemotherapy. This year, she will celebrate her 25th… pic.twitter.com/C2M9dNQXLI
Roster moves.
A'S MOVES: IF Aledmys Diaz off A’s IL, RHP Garrett Acton to A’s, RHP James Kaprielian & IF Kevin Smith to LV, RHP J.T. Ginn off MID IL, LHP Francisco Perez to MID, OF Seth Brown to LV on rehab, RHP Spencer Patton DFA’d, IF Pablo Reyes to BOS for cash… https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy— Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) May 14, 2023
Dyin’.
.@townsendradio couldn't wait to surprise @Dsmoke34 with this pic.twitter.com/86Nep4vCeR— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 14, 2023
Celebrity sighting.
Special guest in attendance @treylance09 pic.twitter.com/PqwbRjd706— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 14, 2023
