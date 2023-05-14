Rangers vs. Athletics game thread

The Oakland Athletics will try to salvage a series split Sunday when they wrap up a four-game series against the Texas Rangers. JP Sears will get the start for Oakland while lefty Andrew Heaney will be on the mound for the Rangers.

Jordan Diaz will move up to the second spot in the order and play second base. Brent Rooker returns to the lineup after a day off Saturday. Aledmys Dias was activated from the injured list Sunday, and will get the start at third base and will bat seventh.

Today's lineup vs. Texas - May 14, 2023, at the Oakland Coliseum pic.twitter.com/DTAXHr8MfK — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) May 14, 2023

For the Rangers, Robbie Grossman is back in left field and will hit second. Jonah Heim gets another start behind the plate and is batting sixth.