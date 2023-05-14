Athletics reinstate Aledmys Diaz from injured list, option Kevin Smith, James Kaprielian

As expected, the Oakland Athletics have reinstated infielder Aledmys Diaz from the 10-day injured list. They also selected the contract of right-hander Garrett Acton. To make room on the active roster, Oakland optioned infielder Kevin Smith and right-hander James Kaprielian back to Las Vegas.

The A’s signed Diaz to a two-year, $14.5 million deal in December in hopes that he would help provide some stability for a young roster. It hasn’t exactly worked out as Diaz has struggled hitting just .153/.226/.212 with a 29 wRC+ in 93 plate appearances. Diaz suffered a strained hamstring on April 29 in a game against the Reds and was placed on the injured list May 2.

Smith began the season at Triple A and played well hitting .300/.382/.833 with a 171 wRC+ across his first 34 plate appearances. He was promoted to the active roster on April 9 when Seth Brown was placed on the injured list. Smith’s hot start at Triple A hasn’t translated at the major league level where he is hitting just .184/.205/.316 with a 43 wRC+ and a 36.6% strikeout rate. Smith’s defense at third base and shortstop has been solid, but he just hasn’t hit enough to warrant consistent playing time.

Acton appeared in 15 games for Las Vegas while posting a 4.01 ERA and a 4.88 FIP in 24 2/3 innings. He was averaging just under 11 strikeouts per nine and has issued just six walks all season.

Kaprielian made a spot start Saturday where he allowed six hits and three runs over seven innings. He will return to the Triple A rotation and continue to work on things, but could rejoin the major league rotation at some point in the near future.