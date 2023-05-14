Elephant Rumblings: A’s facing decision with Aledmys Diaz’s impending return

The Oakland Athletics will have a decision to make Sunday before they wrap up a four-game series against the Texas Rangers. Infielder Aledmys Diaz is on track to return from the injured list, and barring something unforeseen, isn’t expected to play in any rehab games per the San Francisco Chronicle’s Matt Kawahara. That means his return will likely come at the expense of one of Oakland’s young infielder.
The A’s signed Diaz in hopes that he could be a veteran presence for a young infield group. However, he struggled to provide much of anything before going on the injured list May 2 with a strained hamstring. Diaz is hitting .153/.226/.212 with a 29 wRC+ in 93 plate appearances. His -0.7 fWAR is the worst total on the team so it would be a stretch to categorize this move as an upgrade.
Nick Allen replaced Diaz on the active roster when he went on the injured list. He provides solid defense at short, but has also struggled at the plate. Kevin Smith tore up Triple A to start the season, but it hasn’t translated to the major league level. He enters play Sunday with a 43 wRC+ and a 36.6% strikeout rate. Jordan Diaz would seemingly be another option but has produced a 110 wRC+ over his first 56 plate appearances.
Best of Twitter
Saturday’s game included a controversial play at the plate
You be the ump … safe or out? pic.twitter.com/Z0o07OU5ud— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 13, 2023
Jace Peterson with maybe the catch of the season for the A’s
May 13, 2023
