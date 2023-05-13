A’s vs. Rangers game thread

Here we go, gang. Oakland can make it two straight with a win today. James Kaprielian is back up and aiming for a quality start. Would that be enough for him to earn another go through the rotation, or is this destined to be a spot start?

Here’s the Oakland lineup for today:

Kap takes the hill pic.twitter.com/eNOe3Db2gj — Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 13, 2023

They’ll be facing off against Texas’ off-season acquisition Jon Gray, who’s off to a decent enough start for his new club. And here’s the lineup they’ll be trotting out:

Let’s make it two in a row. Let’s go A’s!