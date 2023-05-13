A’s recall James Kaprielian to start Saturday

The Oakland Athletics are bringing back right-hander James Kaprielian, recalling him from Triple-A Las Vegas to start today’s game and designating for assignment reliever Spencer Patton:

Kap started the year with the big league club even though he’d had an abbreviated offseason due to shoulder surgery. The early results weren’t great as he was lit up in his first three starts, prompting a move to the bullpen. That didn’t seem to really help as he gave up 5 runs in 2 2⁄ 3 innings before finally being demoted to Vegas for a bit.

He was put into the Vegas rotation and seemed to have righted the track a bit. In two starts he pitched 8 1⁄ 3 with only one run allowed. Kap now returns to Oakland and is starting today for the A’s, with a chance to earn back his rotation spot with a strong start today.