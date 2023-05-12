Athletics vs. Rangers Game Thread

The A’s take on the visiting Texas Rangers in game two of the four-game series in Oakland tonight. After dropping game one yesterday at the Oakland Coliseum, A’s lefthander Ken Waldichuk (1-2, 725 ERA) will take the mound against Rangers lefty Martín Pérez (4-1. 3.86 ERA). Both hurlers will be making their eighth start of the season.

Pérez will be facing a 100% righty batting order that looks like this:

Today's lineup vs. Texas - May 12, 2023 at the Oakland Coliseum pic.twitter.com/qTzeWuliyk — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) May 12, 2023

Coming into tonight’s matchup, the Rangers have the sixth-ranked team batting average in all baseball at .264. Waldichuk will face this Texas lineup:

Rangers starting lineup for May 12 at Oakland pic.twitter.com/yCRF55b882 — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) May 12, 2023

First pitch is at 6:40 P.M. PDT.