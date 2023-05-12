 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Athletics vs. Rangers Game Thread

By FGPolito
/ new
Brent Rooker, A’s leader in home runs in 2023.
Brent Rooker, A’s Leftfielder hopes to keep his power surge going against the Rangers at home tonight. He’s currently tied for second in the American League Home Run lead.
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The A’s take on the visiting Texas Rangers in game two of the four-game series in Oakland tonight. After dropping game one yesterday at the Oakland Coliseum, A’s lefthander Ken Waldichuk (1-2, 725 ERA) will take the mound against Rangers lefty Martín Pérez (4-1. 3.86 ERA). Both hurlers will be making their eighth start of the season.

Pérez will be facing a 100% righty batting order that looks like this:

Coming into tonight’s matchup, the Rangers have the sixth-ranked team batting average in all baseball at .264. Waldichuk will face this Texas lineup:

First pitch is at 6:40 P.M. PDT.

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...