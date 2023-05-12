Ken Waldichuk, A’s look to snap skid against Rangers

The Oakland Athletics will try to snap a five-game losing streak Friday night when they continue a three-game series against the Texas Rangers. Ken Waldichuk will get the start for Oakland Friday, while Texas will go with left-hander Martín Pérez. The A’s dropped the opener Thursday night, 4-0 as they managed just three hits against Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi who came within one out of a complete game shutout.

Waldichuk is still trying to find his footing after a difficult start to his season. He will enter Friday with a 7.25 ERA which is the sixth worst mark among starters that have logged at least 30 innings in the majors. The recipe is simple. Too many walks, not enough strikeouts and too many home runs allowed. Waldichuk allowed six hits, a season-high six walks and four runs over five innings in his last start against the Royals.

Perez comes into the game looking to bounce back from his worst start of the season where he allowed eight hits and seven runs in just 3 2/3 innings against the Angels. That snapped a six-start stretch where he had allowed three runs or less while pitching at least five innings.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, May 12, 6:40 p.m. PDT

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2