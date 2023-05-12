A’s trade Pablo Reyes to Red Sox for cash considerations

The Oakland Athletics announced Friday that they have traded infielder Pablo Reyes to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for cash considerations. Reyes, who was not on the 40-man roster, appeared in 21 games for Las Vegas and was hitting .257/.385/.351 with a 90 wRC+ in 91 plate appearances.

Reyes is 29 years old and signed a minor league deal with the Athletics last November. He put up a decent showing during the spring going 7-for-35 at the plate with two doubles and two homers. However, he was clearly down the depth chart in terms of infielders and had no clear path to the major league roster.

Reyes has appeared in 95 career games at the major league level with Pittsburgh and Milwaukee and has a .255/.333/.447 line with seven career home runs.