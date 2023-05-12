Elephant Rumblings: Howard Terminal negotiation agreement expires

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

“Rooted in Oakland?” More like, “Eloping to Las Vegas,” it seems.

In April, with little to say about their Bay Area roots, the Oakland Athletics entered into a land purchase agreement on 49 acres in Las Vegas that could potentially be the site for the team’s new stadium. Feeling sucker punched, the City of Oakland’s leadership immediately pulled out of negotiations to clear the way for Plan A, a $1.2 billion waterfront ballpark development project at Howard Terminal.

Hopes of those negotiations restarting seem dimmer than ever now, as the exclusive negotiating agreement between the A’s and the port of Oakland for Howard Terminal expired at midnight last night. Sarah Ravani at the San Francisco Chronicle reported on the impending expiration yesterday.

Port commissioners met yesterday and announced they planned no further action on the agreement, while the A’s remained silent on the matter. It seems the team has essentially ghosted the city they have called home for over 50 years.

Since A’s president Dave Kaval announced the Vegas purchase agreement last month, much has been made of the apparent lack of a solid plan to complete the development, most notably due to a lack of public commitment to help fund the project’s estimated cost of $1.5 billion.

But the A’s have since developed potential alternatives, and all of them are in Las Vegas. You may hope for a reversal of this situation—the most promising scenario being that A’s owner John Fisher could be forced to sell due to his mismanagement of the team, which has been broadly condemned by baseball fans, journalists, and prominent figures alike.

I feel that the writing is on the wall. But I’d love to be wrong.

