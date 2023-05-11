Athletics add Luis Medina, Zach Neal to active roster, option Rico Garcia

The Oakland Athletics announced a couple of roster moves ahead of Thursday’s series opener against the Texas Rangers. The A’s recalled Luis Medina and selected the contract of Zach Neal. The team optioned Rico Garcia to Las Vegas and placed Mason Miller on the 15-day injured list. To open up a spot on the 40-man roster for Neal, the A’s transferred catcher Manny Piña to the 60-day injured list.

The A’s have recalled Luis Medina and selected Zach Neal from Las Vegas. The A’s placed Mason Miller on the injured list and optioned Rico Garcia to Las Vegas. Manny Pina was transferred to the 60-day injured list. — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) May 11, 2023

The official release states that Miller was placed on the injured list due to right forearm tightness. The move was backdated to May 8. Neal is expected to start Thursday’s game, which will be his first major league appearance since 2018. This will be Medina’s second stint on the major league roster. He made a spot start in April where he allowed eight hits and seven runs in five innings. No word yet as to what role he will fill.

Garcia appeared in three games out of the bullpen allowing five hits, three walks and five runs in three innings. Pina hasn’t played all season due to lingering soreness in his wrist. He began a rehab assignment, but was later shut down again after suffering a setback.