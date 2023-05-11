 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Athletics add Luis Medina, Zach Neal to active roster, option Rico Garcia

Manny Piña was transferred to the 60-day injured list to open up a spot for Neal

By Kris Willis
Oakland Athletics v Los Angeles Angels Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics announced a couple of roster moves ahead of Thursday’s series opener against the Texas Rangers. The A’s recalled Luis Medina and selected the contract of Zach Neal. The team optioned Rico Garcia to Las Vegas and placed Mason Miller on the 15-day injured list. To open up a spot on the 40-man roster for Neal, the A’s transferred catcher Manny Piña to the 60-day injured list.

The official release states that Miller was placed on the injured list due to right forearm tightness. The move was backdated to May 8. Neal is expected to start Thursday’s game, which will be his first major league appearance since 2018. This will be Medina’s second stint on the major league roster. He made a spot start in April where he allowed eight hits and seven runs in five innings. No word yet as to what role he will fill.

Garcia appeared in three games out of the bullpen allowing five hits, three walks and five runs in three innings. Pina hasn’t played all season due to lingering soreness in his wrist. He began a rehab assignment, but was later shut down again after suffering a setback.

