A’s vs. Rangers game thread

The Oakland A’s are back in Arlington. Last month, they let the Texas Rangers win 2 out of the 3 games, not a horrible outcome considering how easy it’s been for other teams to sweep up. Top prospect Luis Medina was recalled today to make the start, with Mason Miller going on the 15-day IL. His last outing at AAA was out of the bullpen so this is likely just a temporary situation until Miller’s back. Righty reliever Zach Neal was also called up to replace Rico Garcia after a tough outing yesterday in New York.

Here’s who the A’s are rocking with on offense today:

The boys are back in town ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/m7PPN57dqO — Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 11, 2023

And here’s the Rangers lineup: