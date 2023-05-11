Elephant Rumblings: A’s returning home after so-so road trip

It’s been a tough couple of days for the A’s on the field. They had just won their first series of the season only to get swept by the Yankees in New York. At least the road trip is over and they are headed home, facing the Texas Rangers today at the Coliseum. Let’s win another series, yes?
A’s Coverage:
MLB News & Interest:
Best of Twitter:
An impressive day from one of the young prospects:
A’s Prospect of the Day is OF Max Schuemann @maxschuemann who had 4 hits with 2 doubles & 2 RBIs to help @AviatorsLV win on Wednesday…https://t.co/g0CAtruStI pic.twitter.com/Nx4Z9aSuYU— Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) May 11, 2023
And another:
Grant Holman debuted for Double-A Midland tonight and dominated.— Jesse Goldberg-Strassler (@jgoldstrass) May 11, 2023
(By the way, appreciate you, @ChrisCaray & @StefanCaray !) pic.twitter.com/SqKVGg6LAc
Very interesting…
So the A's haven't officially announced or even commented on the Tropicana site. An A's advisor is saying they'll need almost $400M.— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) May 11, 2023
And according to this article, Nevada politicians may vote on it as early as next week. https://t.co/2hOtdZavwB pic.twitter.com/ExbQJDKxar
Some more of that:
A's Tropicana Hotel site:— Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) May 11, 2023
Everything we know https://t.co/ej9KYysBe1
