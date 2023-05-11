A’s return to the Coliseum to face the Rangers

After a 2-4 road trip, the Oakland Athletics return to the Coliseum Thursday night where they will begin a seven-game homestand with a four-game series against the Texas Rangers. The A’s won the first two games of the trip, securing their first series win of the season against the Royals. They then proceeded to drop the finale in Kansas City and then three straight to the Yankees to wrap up the trip.

Oakland hasn’t officially named their starter for Thursday’s opener, but reports suggest that it will be Zach Neal, who signed a minor league deal with the club in April and hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2018. Neal has appeared in three games (two starts) for Las Vegas and has allowed eight hits and seven runs in 11 1/3 innings. Neal appeared in 30 games for the A’s between 2016 and 2017. He appeared in one game for the Dodgers in 2018 before heading to Japan. Oakland’s 40-man roster is currently full so they will need to make a roster move in order to add Neal.

A spot starter was necessary after the team decided to juggle its rotation for the upcoming series. Ken Waldichuk will pitch Friday and will be followed by JP Sears and Drew Rucinski in the final two games of the series.

J.J. Bleday had nine hits on the trip, including three doubles and two home runs. He has taken advantage of his opportunity since his promotion to the major league roster. Esteury Ruiz went hitless in Wednesday’s loss in New York snapping his 11-game hitting streak. Ruiz still leads the majors with 17 stolen bases.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Thursday, May 11, 6:40 p.m. PDT

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2