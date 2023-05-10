A’s vs. Yankees game thread

Following two losses against the Yankees on the road and three straight overall, the Oakland A’s are looking to dodge another sweep in what’s been a sweep-filled season so far. Kyle Muller will be starting for the green and gold today after throwing 5 innings of five-run ball in a win against the Kansas City Royals, the A’s first starting pitcher win of the year. Jordan Diaz will also be looking to follow up his three-homer night, this time out of the 5-spot.

Here’s the rest of the today’s lineup for Oakland:

And here’s the lineup from New York: