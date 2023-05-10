Kyle Muller, A’s look to avoid sweep in New York

The Oakland Athletics have lost three-straight games since securing their first series win of the season and will be looking to avoid a sweep when they wrap up a three-game series against the New York Yankees Wednesday morning.

The A’s dropped Monday’s series opener as the Yankees homered four times in a 7-2 win. Jordan Diaz became the first Oakland rookie to homer three times in a game since Mark McGwire in Tuesday’s game, but the A’s again came up on the wrong side of a 10-5 loss.

Kyle Muller will get the start in Wednesday’s finale and is still searching for some form of consistency. Muller allowed just five hits and one run at home against the Reds on April 29. He allowed eight hits and five runs in 5 1/3 innings in his last outing in Kansas City. Muller has allowed at least four earned runs in four of his seven starts.

The Yankees will counter with young right-hander Jhony Brito who will make his eighth start of the season. Brito has struggled thus far producing a 6.08 ERA and a 5.31 FIP in 26 2/3 innings. He allowed six hits and four runs over four innings in his last start against the Rays.

Diaz was the start for the A’s Tuesday offensively and is now hitting .286/.286/.595 with a 143 wRC+ since his promotion. The fact that he hasn’t walked in 42 plate appearances is concerning, but he should continue to see increased opportunities going forward. Esteury Ruiz went 1-for-5 Tuesday extending his hitting streak to 11-straight games. He is 15-for-49 with four doubles and a triple during the streak.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, May 10, 9:35 a.m. PDT

Location: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2